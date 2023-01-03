Former Maryland police chief found guilty on all counts after revenge arson

Howard County prosecutors expected the trial to take at least two weeks, it wrapped up in a little over one.

COLUMBIA, Md. — A former Laurel police chief accused of using arson as a means of revenge for 9 years was found guilty by a jury Thursday.

The Howard County, Maryland jury found former Police Chief David Crawford, 71, guilty on all 12 felony charges in connection with a series of 12 fires in Maryland. The trial against Crawford marks the first time the former chief has faced a jury since he was accused of carrying out an arson spree that included a dozen fires set in six Maryland counties between 2011 and 2020.

Crawford was characterized by prosecutors as a man who was used to being in charge and who sought revenge against a long list of victims. His alleged arson targets included his chiropractor, a woman he argued with on a school redistricting committee, family members and Richard McLaughlin, who succeeded Crawford as chief in Laurel.

"We worked together, I respected him and looked up to him," McLaughlin said after Crawford's arrest in 2022. "I wracked my brain as to why. There was no conflict. I mean, that's a long time to hold a grudge."

The Howard County case that began on March 1 includes eight charges of attempted murder because victims, including children, were inside the homes Crawford burned.

Crawford avoided a trial in Frederick County in 2022 by taking an Alford plea, which is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgement that prosecutors had enough evidence to obtain a conviction.