Former police chief handed 8 life sentences for series of arsons across Maryland

In many cases, investigators had surveillance video where Crawford displayed a similar pattern of starting the fires with gasoline.

COLUMBIA, Md. — Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford, 71, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for intentionally setting a series of fires out of revenge across Maryland.

Crawford was sentenced to eight life sentences plus 75 years for the 11-year series of arsons spanning six Maryland counties.

Prosecutors say he sought revenge against a wide range of victims who crossed him over petty grievances.

On March 9, a Howard County jury found Crawford guilty of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree arson and one count of first-degree malicious burning.

In March 2021, Crawford was arrested in connection to 12 arsons that occurred in Howard, Frederick, Charles, Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s Counties from 2011 to 2020.

Detectives were able to link multiple cases together following a 2020 fire when they discovered Crawford had previous disagreements with multiple victims.

In January of 2021, a search of Crawford's home revealed several pieces of evidence including a list of targets that were known victims.

Police provide the following chronological list of the Howard County fires:

On March 5, 2017, at 3:05 a.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 2900 block of Country Lane, Ellicott City, Maryland. The fire was contained to the unoccupied vehicle itself.

On June 23, 2017, at 4:19 a.m., police responded to a reported house fire in the 6000 block of Avalon Drive Elkridge, Maryland. On scene, police and fire located a single-family dwelling with a fire located in the attached garage. The family, three adults and two juveniles were inside the home sleeping at the time of the fire and escaped. The fire was determined to be arson.

On December 9, 2017, at 3:17 a.m., units responded to a reported house fire in the 4000 block of Spring Meadow Drive, Ellicott City, Maryland. Once on scene, crews found a single-family home with a fire on display. The family, two adults and one juvenile were home at the time of the fire and escaped. The fire was determined to be arson.

On September 22, 2018, at 3:45 a.m., units responded to a reported house fire in the 4000 block of Spring Meadow Drive, Ellicott City, Maryland. The home was unoccupied as renovations had just been completed from the previous fire. Investigators determined the fire originated along the front of the house including the garage and spread to most of the rest of the house. Area of the front lawn burned during the overnight hours. Contractors discovered the damaged area the following day.

Police say the arson victims included a former City of Laurel official, three former law enforcement officials, including a former City of Laurel Police Chief, two relatives, two of Crawford’s chiropractors, and a resident in his neighborhood.

Crawford was the Police Chief for the City of Laurel, where he last served from 2006 until his resignation in 2010.

Prior to that, Crawford was Chief of the District Heights Police Department and served as a Major for the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Detectives say not one of the victims of the fires is connected to Crawford through his police career.

“After careful consideration of the state’s recommendation, arguments and victim impact statements, Judge Bernhardt delivered a sentence today that we believe is wholly appropriate for the defendant’s crimes. The horror and nature of arson is so deeply powerful in its impact and complete in its destruction in the victim’s peace of mind that it is only fitting the defendant spend the rest of his natural life behind bars,” said State’s Attorney Richard Gibson. “These families have waited several years for justice and we are grateful to play some part in delivering that for them. It is particularly egregious that someone who dedicated their lives to law enforcement and was the chief of police at some point in their career would take it upon themselves to engage in conduct that was evil and terrifying in its nature. This sentence should send a message that prosecutors are capable of holding law enforcement accountable if they violate our laws.”