COLLEGE PARK, Md. --One of our country's leading experts on intelligence gathering is a University of Maryland graduate from the class of 1963.

General James Clapper led a very successful career in the Air Force before eventually being elevated by President Obama to become the United States’ Director of National Intelligence.

On the University of Maryland, College Park campus on Saturday, General Clapper was honored by his alma mater during a break in the Maryland vs. Michigan State football game.

The University presented General Clapper with the 2018 Distinguished Veteran Alumni Award.

General Clapper discussed his concerns leading up to Election Day.

“We’re in a better place than we were in 2016, but I don't think were there yet,” said General Clapper when asked about the vulnerabilities the U.S. government is dealing with pertaining to election security.

In October of 2016, just three hours before the now infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape of Donald Trump and Billy Bush exploded onto every television screen in America, General Clapper issued a statement that barely anyone in the country took notice of.

It was the first public statement pointing a finger at Russia for trying to alter the outcome of the 2016 election. General Clapper along with Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson wrote in October of 2016 they were, "confident the Russian government" was working to "interfere with the U.S. election process."

Two years later, the playbook for hostile foreign actors is slightly different.

The biggest worries now about foreign interference on Election Day aren't Russian spies hacking into voting machines or stealing emails. The worry is quite literally mind control.

“How do you change people's minds. Or not,” said General Clapper.

“And how do you get people to not believe everything they see, read or hear on the internet. That’s more difficult than the physical or electronic security of the polling places.”

General Clapper wrote a book, “Facts & Fears” about his time in the intelligence community. He is also a frequent commentator on CNN.

