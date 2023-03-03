Prince George's Co. lawmakers host housing workshop

Congressman Glenn Ivey and Councilmember Jolene Ivey are hoping to help those in need.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A pair of local lawmakers are trying to address housing issues in Maryland. Prince George's County Councilmember Jolene Ivey and Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey are hosting a free workshop on Saturday, March 4.

The Foreclosure and Eviction Prevention Workshop is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Highland Park, located at 6801 Sheriff Road in Landover, Maryland.

There, those in need will find onsite help for homeowners and renters facing foreclosure and eviction. Housing counselors, attorneys and loan servicers will be available. Representatives from Housing Initiative Partners (HIP) Homes, Casa De Maryland, Homefree USA, Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development, and Employ Prince George’s will also be on hand to share resources and help participants identify solutions for their housing challenges.

Those wishing to attend the workshop are encouraged to RSVP and should bring all documents related to their foreclosure or eviction to receive help on site. Masks will be required for all registrants.