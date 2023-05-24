Flying Dog's Maryland brewery to cease operations

Flying Dog will shift all production to FX Matt Brewing Company in New York.

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland's Flying Dog Brewery is leaving the state and headed to New York after it was acquired by FX Matt Brewing Company based in Utica. The new ownership says they are in the process of looking for a location for a Flying Dog taproom in Frederick.

FX Matt was founded in 1888 and is the fourth-longest-running family-owned brewery in the United States. The brewing company has been brewing many of Flying Dog's beers over the last 10 years due to limitations at Flying Dog's Frederick brewery. Flying Dog will shift all production to FX Matt over the course of the summer and is expected to cease operations sometime in August.

All Flying Dog beers will be brewed at FX Matt Brewing in New York until a tap room and innovation brewery opens in Frederick.

“It is important to me that FX Matt Brewing is offering employment opportunities to as many employees as possible and we will provide job placement assistance to team members", says Flying Dog CEO Jim Caruso. " Frederick is a great place to live and do business, unfortunately even though we have invested millions of dollars in the brewery, it has too many limitations and puts Flying Dog at too great a competitive disadvantage. I could not imagine a better steward for the Flying Dog brand going forward than FX Matt Brewing Company. We have worked with them for many years, they are a prestigious family-owned brewery with more than 135 years of history, they are committed to building on the deep roots Flying Dog has established in Maryland, and their capabilities will take Flying Dog to a new level," added Caruso.

Flying Dog CMO Ben Savage will become president of the Flying Dog division of FX Matt Brewing.

“We are forever grateful for the loyalty that Maryland craft beer drinkers have shown to Flying Dog and we look forward to continuing to be a part of the Maryland community moving forward,” Savage said.

Fred Matt, CEO of FX Matt, said he is excited about next steps.