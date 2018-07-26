PORT DEPOSIT, MD -- Authorities in Port Deposit, Md. are calling on residents to join a voluntary evacuation as the lower Susquehanna River is expected to rise to its highest levels in seven years.

"Not all of them will leave, but we encourage them to because utilities will be shut down," said Port Deposit Mayor Wayne Tomes Sr.

Emergency managers are able to closely predict flood levels based on the number of flood gates required to open at the Conowingo Dam just upstream of the town.

Flood at #Conowingo worse than expected. Rt.222 flooded. Flood warning now for Port Deposit Md. As many as 27 gates expected opened at dam by Fri nite. Voluntary evac expected. Debris alert in Chesapeake Bay @wusa9 @WUSA9weather @MelissaNordWx @TenaciousTopper @MiriWeather pic.twitter.com/LZkmfUXEuU — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) July 26, 2018

The latest projections have the dam opening as many as 27 of its 45 gates late by early Friday.

The torrent of filthy, polluted runoff and debris is racing down the Susquehanna toward Maryland from badly flooded valleys in Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Chesapeake braces for pulse of filthy polluted flood debris

The river forms the upper portion of the Chesapeake Bay, and threatens to impact water quality as far south as the Bay Bridge.

Alerts are now up to boaters to watch for floating debris, which is currently washing into the bay in large volumes.

One man observing the flood at Conowingo said he saw a porta-potty float by along with debris including chemical drums and entire trees.

Sediment and other pollutants carried by flood waters are linked to life-choking events such as fish kills, particularly in warm summer Bay water.

In a Facebook post, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said the flood illustrates why dam operator Exelon Energy should do more to control the sediment and debris flowing out of the Conowingo reservoir.

Exelon is currently suing Maryland over regulations requiring more sediment control. The company estimates the cost at $172 million a year. Exelon said the cost is unreasonable.

© 2018 WUSA