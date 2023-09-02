First-of-its-kind medical marijuana lounge opens in Maryland

The business owners say they hope to build a community around cannabis by creating a safe space to consume it.

BURTONSVILLE, Md. — This past Saturday, March 3, Maryland's first-ever cannabis lounge opened for business in Burtonsville.

Advertised as a safe space to consume cannabis and pass the time, the Ceylon House, located at 4009 Sandy Spring Road, was created in concept by owners Venushki “Venus” Hemachandra and Shreemal Perera.

Inspired by the tea houses in Sri Lanka, officials claim on the website that Ceylon House is an inclusive space for cannabis enthusiasts.

Open daily from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., anyone 21 and older and in possession of a state medical marijuana card can visit the lounge to smoke.

A general entry fee of $25 per person will be charged for two hours of lounge use.

Although Ceylon House does not sell marijuana on-site, guests are encouraged to bring their own supplies or to purchase from the owners' dispensary Herbiculture.

Glass and rig rentals will also be available.

Discounted tickets to visit Ceylon House are available to Herbiculture dispensary customers; $15 entry (with a minimum purchase at the dispensary on the same day).

Only cannabis in its original packaging with a patient label will be allowed inside the lounge.

Anyone looking to partake in marijuana at the lounge is encouraged to plan a safe way home ahead of time. Officials say not to drive under the influence of cannabis.