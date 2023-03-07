Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Maryland

This Independence Day, take your pick of four firework shows happening across Maryland.

MARYLAND, USA — It’s Independence Day in Maryland! Grab your blankets, coolers and lawn chairs, and take your pick of firework shows happening in your county. Across the state, Upper Marlboro, Frederick County, Annapolis, and Charles County, are all hosting Independence Day events full of food, fireworks, and fun.

First, Six Flags America is holding a July Fourth Fest this evening. The amusement park has already finished two nights of firework shows on Saturday and Sunday, and are preparing for their last show at 9:30 p.m. The park will also be offering a limited time Patriotic Punch beverage in the Coca-Cola “Sounds of Summer” zone. Enjoy the rides, slides, and festivities, and finish it all off with some fireworks.

Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸 Celebrate with us tonight as we light up the sky with FIREWORKS at 9:30 PM🎆 pic.twitter.com/wLFk0vfMWe — Six Flags America (@SixFlagsDC) July 4, 2023

Baker Park in Frederick County is also hosting a celebration. The Independence Day festivities will take place from noon-dusk, complete with food, family-friendly rides, activities and, of course, an evening firework show. The celebration will host live local, regional, and national music entertainment until the firework show begins, at dusk. The park recommends—as space fills up quickly—that you grab a seat early. The park recommends these three firework-viewing locations: Fleming Avenue Swimming Pool Area, Frederick High School Lawn, and Carillon Area of Baker Park.

Next, while the Annapolis Fireworks cruises might be sold out, the City of Annapolis is holding a 4th of July parade on Amos Garrett and West Street. The parade will include marching bands, fire engines, cars, vans, service clubs, and scouts. Members of the parade will march down West Street, head the wrong way around Church Circle, and then finish the parade down Main Street. The city recommends any location on parade route for a good view.

🎆 Happy Independence Day 🎆



Come to downtown Annapolis tonight for parade and fireworks! Details here https://t.co/8uVaOLoOoI pic.twitter.com/SWtwjfEADb — CityofAnnapolis (@CityofAnnapolis) July 4, 2023

The Annapolis parade will conclude with a firework show, launching at 9:15 p.m. from a barge in Annapolis Harbor. The city recommends lining up at 8 p.m. in any public spaces Northeast of the Severn River, City Dock, any of the street end parks facing Spa Creek, or even aboard a boat in the Annapolis harbor, for the best view of the fireworks.