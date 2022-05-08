Lightning strike sparks Montgomery County house fire, authorities say

No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

COLESVILLE, Md. — Thursday's severe storms are responsible for a house fire in Colesville, Maryland, according to firefighters.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said fire crews were called to the 100 block of Carlisle Drive off of Sherwood Forest Drive in Colesville for a reported house fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, around 1 a.m., they found smoke coming from the homes attic. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and Piringer said people who were inside at the time were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Piringer said that preliminarily it appears a lightning strike is to blame for the fire.

Strong storms hit the D.C. region Thursday night, bringing wind, rain, and lightning. Earlier Thursday, four people were hospitalized after a lightning strike near the White House.

A second round of severe weather is expected Friday.