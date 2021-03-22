Video: PGFD firefighters battle burning one-story home in Clinton

The one-story house fire was located in the 11000 block of Tippet Road, officials said.

CLINTON, Md. — Firefighters are at the scene of a burning house fire in Clinton, Md. Monday morning, according to Mike Yourishin, assistant public information officer for Prince George's County Fire Department.

The one-story house fire is located in the 11000 block of Tippet Road, fire officials said.

When crews arrived at the scene around 5:51 a.m., the home was engulfed in flames with fire showing from all sides of the residence and even through the roof.

Luckily, everyone in the home was able to escape and are safe, officials said. Crews were able to knock out the majority of the fire.

There were no reported injuries following the incident.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. Fire crews are still working to extinguish hot spots.

Fire investigators are at the scene.

Here's a video of the house fire:

