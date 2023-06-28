Leonardtown community grieving the loss of 25-year-old firefighter

Brice C. Trossbach died in the line of duty responding to a two-alarm house fire in St. Mary's County.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Authorities say a 25-year-old firefighter was killed while fighting a massive house fire in Leonardtown, Maryland on Tuesday. Brice C. Trossbach was responding to the two-alarm house fire in St. Mary's County with Naval Air Station Patuxent River. While fighting the fire, Trossbach fell through the first floor of the house and into the basement. He was eventually pulled from the debris, but later died from his injuries.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Brice's family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Derrick Kingsley. “We understand that no words can fully alleviate the pain and grief they are experiencing, but we want them to know that our entire NAS Patuxent River family stands beside them, offering our support, love, and prayers. In the face of this tragic loss, we are reminded of the tremendous risks our firefighters face each shift to keep our installation and our community safe. They put their lives on the line without hesitation, demonstrating remarkable bravery and commitment to the well-being of others. We are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice. Brice’s loss is not only felt by us at Pax, but by the greater Southern Maryland community as well.”

Trossbach was a Naval District Fire Fighter at NAS Patuxent River, having joined the department in August of 2019. He also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, which he served with since 2013.

“I’ve known Brice since he was a little kid following his dad to the Leonardtown Fire Station when I was the Chief there, and he always wanted to be a firefighter,” said Gerald Gardiner, Deputy Director of Emergency Services for St. Mary’s County. “To see him come up from that kid, to the man and firefighter he’d become, makes this loss especially hard. His respect for those he helped, the mentorship he provided the younger guys coming up, and the service he gave to the nation and Southern Maryland community will leave a big hole in our hearts.”

Firefighters were first called to the 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in Leonardtown, near St. Mary's River State Park, around 5 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a house fire. Arriving crews found a home in flames. Trossbach was one of the first people to enter the home.

Homeowner Richard McNeil was home at the time of the fire, along with his wife and adult daughter. McNeil said his daughter first heard a huge bang, and the three fled the house, thinking lightning had struck. They all made it out safely, and no pets were left behind.

McNeil said he wasn't sure why firefighters went back in.

"All I can say is I'm sorry it happened," McNeil said. "It's hard to explain how it hurts inside."

Determining the cause of the blaze could take several days. The Maryland State Office of the Fire Marshal said 15 investigators, about a fourth of the fire marshal's personnel, is actively investigating.

Oliver Alkire with the fire marshal's office said the investigators are broken up into teams to gather information, interview homeowners, collect any home surveillance video.

"There is a lot of data to go through before they make a final determination [on cause]," Alkire said.