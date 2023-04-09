Fire station in Prince George's Co. temporarily stop operations after fire to the building

Smoke alarms in the fire station alerted eight firefighters inside of the station.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A fire station in Prince George's County will temporarily pause operations after a fire damaged the building early Sunday morning.

Just after 5:10 a.m., Prince George's County Fire Department and EMS (PGFD) Station 820, located at 14815 Pratt Street in Upper Marlboro, had a structure fire. The building suffered damage from a fire involving a fire apparatus.

On Monday morning, PGFD informed WUSA9 that Station 820 would be temporarily ceasing operations.

Though the station will be out of commission, service to the vicinity will remain uninterrupted due to nearby stations continuing to provide service to the area.

Fire investigators reported to the station on Sunday to investigate and determine the cause of the blaze.

"The ongoing investigation has not yet reached a conclusive result, but initial reports suggest that the fire was most likely triggered by an ambulance catching fire," PGFD told WUSA9 in a statement.