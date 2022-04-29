Heat source melts ATM at 7-Eleven during robbery

Police arrived on the scene and found smoke. They said the suspects did make it out of the store with some cash.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — (Editor's Note: Prince George's County Police originally told WUSA9 that there was a fire that melted the ATM at the store. However, they have since corrected their description and said that they do not believe flames caused the damage. Police have also corrected the "attempted robbery" language, confirming the robbery took place. The story below is updated to reflect this change.)

An investigation is underway after an early morning robbery at a Maryland convenience store.

Police say they were called to the 9800 block of Piscataway Road in Clinton around 4:45 a.m.

Officers arrived and found smoke at the 7-Eleven store and called for fire crews to respond to the scene.

According to police, several suspects used a sawing device to break into the ATM, and that device caused sparks that melted portions of the machine.

Police said that the suspects ultimately got it open and made off with some cash.

Police did not confirm how much money the suspects may have taken, however, the investigation is still being conducted.

WUSA 9 spoke with Cpl. Marsh, who said the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and are still at large.

The scene is still active and the public is encouraged to avoid the area.