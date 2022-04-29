x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Fire breaks out at 7-Eleven during attempted robbery; police on scene

It is unclear how the fire was ignited but police say it was quickly extinguished without injuries.

More Videos

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway after an early morning attempted robbery at a Maryland convenience store.

Police say they were called to the 9800 block of Piscataway Rd in Clinton around 4:45 a.m. 

Officers arrived and found a small fire at the 7-Eleven store and called for fire crews to respond to the scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished and officials say there were no injuries reported. 

Investigators believe a group or person was attempting to steal money from the location and at some point, for undetermined reasons, the fire began. 

Police and fire investigators are still on the scene, working to find out more information on exactly what happened. 

WUSA 9 spoke with Cpl. Marsh, who said the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and are still at large. 

The scene is still active and the public is encouraged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

RELATED: Money Heist: Group of armed people tried to steal 7-Eleven ATM in Oxon Hill

RELATED: Police: Taxicab driver fights off attempted carjacker with help of witnesses

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.