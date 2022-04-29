Fire breaks out at 7-Eleven during attempted robbery; police on scene

It is unclear how the fire was ignited but police say it was quickly extinguished without injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway after an early morning attempted robbery at a Maryland convenience store.

Police say they were called to the 9800 block of Piscataway Rd in Clinton around 4:45 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a small fire at the 7-Eleven store and called for fire crews to respond to the scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished and officials say there were no injuries reported.

Investigators believe a group or person was attempting to steal money from the location and at some point, for undetermined reasons, the fire began.

Police and fire investigators are still on the scene, working to find out more information on exactly what happened.

Approx 4:47am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 9800 block of Piscataway Rd in Clinton for a reported structure fire. On scene crews found a 1-story commercial building with smoke showing. Fire has been extinguished. No injuries to report. Fire Investigators en route. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) April 29, 2022

WUSA 9 spoke with Cpl. Marsh, who said the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and are still at large.

The scene is still active and the public is encouraged to avoid the area.