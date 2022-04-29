Fire breaks out at 7-Eleven during attempted robbery; police on scene

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway after an early morning attempted robbery at a Maryland convenience store.
Police say they were called to the 9800 block of Piscataway Rd in Clinton around 4:45 a.m.
Officers arrived and found a small fire at the 7-Eleven store and called for fire crews to respond to the scene.
The fire was quickly extinguished and officials say there were no injuries reported.
Investigators believe a group or person was attempting to steal money from the location and at some point, for undetermined reasons, the fire began.
Police and fire investigators are still on the scene, working to find out more information on exactly what happened.
WUSA 9 spoke with Cpl. Marsh, who said the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and are still at large.
The scene is still active and the public is encouraged to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS.
