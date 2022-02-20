x
Maryland

Prince George's County apartment fire displaces residents

A PG County fire displaced several residents of an apartment building in Greenbelt Sunday.
Credit: PRince George's County Fire/EMS Department
Residents at an apartment building in Greenbelt, Maryland were displaced after a fire early Sunday morning.

GREENBELT, Md. — The Prince George's County Fire Department responded to a fire on the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt, Maryland at approximately 8:01 a.m. Sunday.

When units arrived they found a four-story multi-family garden style apartment building showing smoke from the second floor. 

Crews worked swiftly to put the fire out and place it under control.

There are no reported injuries from the incident, however, 14 adults and 17 children have been displaced. 

11 units were affected with nine being occupied and two being vacant. 

The Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management is assisting the displaced residents of the fire.

