2 alarm fire in Laurel displaces 32 people; 2 cats rescued by firefighters

No people were injured but two pet cats were treated for smoke inhalation.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAUREL, Md. — Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, firefighters from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (HCDFRS) responded to the 9700 block of Tiger Lilly Path in North Laurel for an apartment fire.

Several neighbors called 911 to report heavy flames and a large column of dark, black smoke from the rear of the building.

In a release from HCDFRS, officials say when fire crews arrived, they found a three-story garden-style apartment building with heavy fire through the roof.

According to the release, based on the amount of visible flames and the potential for extension to adjacent buildings, the first arriving fire unit immediately requested a second alarm, bringing additional firefighters and equipment to help control the fire.

Crews immediately began to extinguish the fire and searched the structure to confirm all residents had evacuated safely. The fire caused significant structural damage to the rear of the property. As a result, crews went into a “defensive” strategy, extinguishing the fire from outside until they could evaluate the structural integrity of the building.

The fire was under control by around 5 p.m. Saturday. Crews are expected to remain on the scene for an extended time to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries. EMTs from the Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad treated two cats for smoke inhalation using pet oxygen masks. Both cats were released to the care of their owners and are expected to recover fully.

#TigerLillyFire Update: Photos from this afternoon's apartment fire in North Laurel | 32 residents from 12 apartments are being assisted by the apartment management company and @RedCrossNCGC. https://t.co/QpvZGJ9wJB pic.twitter.com/v6ATbLd8mT — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) April 23, 2022

HCDFRS said although the fire extensively damaged all 12 apartments in one building, the firewall helped to keep the fire from extending to adjacent structures. The fire has displaced approximately 32 residents, and they are being assisted by the apartment management company and the American Red Cross.

The HCDFRS Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

#TigerLilyFire Update: Fire is under control | 2 cats were rescued and treated by @PGFDNews @LVRS49 | Multiple apartments were severely damaged and will be posted as uninhabitable | Extended operation | Fire investigators are on scene https://t.co/rLIAv2peoC pic.twitter.com/rhOVRMJupF — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) April 23, 2022