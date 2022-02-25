x
Maryland

Fire department issues warning to stop burning charcoal indoors after person is caught grilling inside apartment

Burning charcoal produces carbon monoxide fumes until the charcoal is completely extinguished.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officials with the Montgomery County Fire Department are warning people to never burn charcoal inside their homes after crews found a man using a charcoal grill inside his apartment.

Crews responded to the Winexburg Apartments on Glenallan Avenue Friday after getting reports of smoke from the first floor, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer. 

Burning charcoal produces carbon monoxide fumes until the charcoal is completely extinguished. It is illegal to use or maintain charcoal burners and gas-fired grills on balconies or within 20 feet of any structure in Montgomery County.

Fire officials took to Twitter to urge people to never burn charcoal inside of homes, vehicles, tents or campers. 

In December 2021, a $1 million Montgomery County home was burned to shreds after the homeowner used hot coals to try to rid the property of a snake infestation. Luckily, no one was injured. 

