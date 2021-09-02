Fire crews work to remove large snake from burning Silver Spring home; 2 dogs rescued

Crews are at the scene of a single house fire on the 2800 block of Woodstock Avenue in Forest Glen Park near Linden Lane.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A large snake was stuck inside of a burning home in Silver Spring and firefighters are working to remove the animal Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Fire Department said.

Crews are at the scene of a single house fire on the 2800 block of Woodstock Avenue in Forest Glen Park near Linden Lane, officials said.

Firefighters have already rescued two dogs from the heavy smoke caused by the burning home and they located the residents' missing cat. All of the residents in the house have been evacuated, officials said.

EMS personnel evaluated the residents from the home and there are no serious injuries.

A large boa constrictor reptile, also known as a large snake, was in the home "sheltering-in-place". Crews waited for Animal Control members to arrive at the scene to assist in removing the large animal.

As of 8 a.m., the fire has been knocked out. Firefighters are at the scene checking for an extension on the first floor of the home.

Fire officials said the fire started in the basement. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Update - Woodstock Av, fire out, 2 adults, 1 child, 2 (large) dogs, 1 cat (missing), 1 reptile (5’ boa constrictor) will be displaced, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated all occupants, no serious injury (refusals) MoCo Animal Control OS https://t.co/cHZqC0MQpp pic.twitter.com/Kxi6w3g4BQ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 9, 2021