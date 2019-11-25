ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fire crews battled a 2-alarm fire in Annapolis Monday morning.

Anne Arundel County fire officials said the incident happened at 196 Duke of Gloucester Street in Annapolis. They said two commercial buildings are reportedly on fire.

Fire personnel at the location observed heavy fire showing from the buildings.

At this time it is unknown what caused the fire.

Fire crews at the scene of a two-building fire in Annapolis.

SKY9

This story is developing.

