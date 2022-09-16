Fight ends Gaithersburg High School football game

The game was called due to the fight. Northwest High School won the game against Gaithersburg with a 14-0 score.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A high school football game in Gaithersburg was stopped after a fight broke out on the field among the players, according to police.

The fight happened at Gaithersburg High School, located on Education Boulevard, around 8:23 p.m. between their football team and Northwest High School's team from Germantown, Maryland.

Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the school to assist the Gaithersburg Police Department with helping to maintain the fight.

Police were able to disperse the crowd and one person was found with a knife. The unidentified person was arrested.

In a Twitter video, courtesy of @Kdub_335, a large crowd is seen on the field brawling with coaches running to intervene to break up the incident.

The game was called due to the fight. Northwest High School won the game against Gaithersburg with a 14-0 score. The score board, when the game ended, shows one minute and 15 seconds left on the clock in the third quarter.

Charges have not been announced for the person arrested during the incident.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.