Maryland asks FEMA to assess damage from Ida remnants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is working to determine the magnitude of the damage left behind by the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the state earlier this month.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), on behalf of Anne Arundel County, Cecil County, and the City of Annapolis, has formally requested a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to begin this week.

Remnants of Ida brought tornadoes, strong winds and flash flooding to Maryland and the rest of the region.

Officials said the joint PDA will allow local, state and federal jurisdictions to determine the magnitude of damage and impact of disasters, in this case, the damages caused directly by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.