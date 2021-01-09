Maryland asks FEMA to assess damage from Ida remnants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is working to determine the magnitude of the damage left behind by the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the state earlier this month.
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), on behalf of Anne Arundel County, Cecil County, and the City of Annapolis, has formally requested a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to begin this week.
Remnants of Ida brought tornadoes, strong winds and flash flooding to Maryland and the rest of the region.
Officials said the joint PDA will allow local, state and federal jurisdictions to determine the magnitude of damage and impact of disasters, in this case, the damages caused directly by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
RELATED: NWS: Annapolis hit with EF-2 tornado
Based on data collected during the damage assessment, the affected jurisdictions will determine if they will request a presidential disaster declaration, state officials said in a release.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.