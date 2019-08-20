SEATTLE —

A Clarksburg, Md. man was arrested in Seattle for making threats against Hispanic people in Miami on Facebook.

The FBI arrested 35-year-old Eric Lin, of Clarksburg, on Friday after they say he made several racist threats online to “kill a South Florida resident and to kill all Hispanics in Miami and other places.” Authorities say the threats happened between May 30 and Aug. 13, 2019.

Lin was officially charged with Making Threatening Communications, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 875(c) via a complaint filed in Miami against him. Lin made his first court appearance before a judge in Seattle.

It is still not clear why Lin was in Seattle or why exactly he was making threats against people in Miami.

Lin has a bail hearing set for next week, according to court records.

