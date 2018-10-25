WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) — OXON HILL, MD -- Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski and State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said a system-wide failure may have led to the serious injuries of a 6-year-old girl.

"We want to get to the truth and if that means corruption than so be it," said Alsobrooks.

This summer, 120 volts of electricity surged through her body when she swung on a railing outside the casino's water fountain.

A contractor failed to properly install a converter to the LED lights that would safely change the electricity to 10 volts.

A spokesperson for MGM said they are "disappointed and disgusted" the work did not meet their own standards. They will continue to work with the county to make sure their building is up to code.

The Director of the County's Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement said despite weekly meetings with all the top dogs on the project, they still missed it.

He blamed it on the contractor and 3rd party inspector who signed off on the "sloppiest work we've ever seen."

However, investigators will now look at why that work was signed off despite it not meeting code and if pressure to open the casino motivated them to be careless or look the other way, which would be criminal.

