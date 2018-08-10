HYATTSVILLE, Md. -- Prince George's County Schools celebrated Men Make a Difference Day on Monday.

The annual event recognizes fathers and role models for the role they play in students' lives.

One event was held at G James Gholson Middle School in Hyattsville, but there were several events held at schools in Prince George's County.

Fathers, grandfathers, brothers, and other male role models had a chance to eat with students and hear encouraging words from speakers.

Presenters included attorneys, entrepreneurs and WUSA9’s Michael Quander.

The men also had a chance to visit several classrooms and interact with students.

