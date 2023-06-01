Maryland motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash

Police say 39-year-old Joseph Franklin Carter collided head-on with a Jeep near the Monocacy River.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man has died after a head-on collision in Frederick. The crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Jeep happened Thursday night on MD 26 near the Monocacy River.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to Liberty Road for a reported crash just before 11 p.m. A preliminary investigation found that the motorcycle, driven by 39-year-old Joseph Franklin Carter, was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of MD 26, south of MD 194. A Jeep was heading eastbound. Witnesses told investigators Carter was going the wrong way when he drove off the road and hit a concrete curb just before the intersection of MD 194 and MD 26. The man continued to drive the wrong way down the road. A Jeep struck the motorcyclist head-on a short time later.

Carter died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was hospitalized with minor injuries.