A Maryland State Trooper found a Peterbilt Tractor turned over on the side of the road.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Hagerstown. Harpal Singh, the driver of the vehicle from Indianapolis, Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to a car crash around 5:09 a.m. Saturday morning westbound on I-68 at the 77-mile marker.

The trooper that arrived first, found a 2019 Peterbilt Tractor tuned over off the roadway. Singh was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, there were not any other cars involved in this crash.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed the vehicle traveled westbound on I-68 within the 77-mile marker area at the Sandy Mile Road overpass. Police say Singh drove off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Police say they do not know the reason why Singh drove off the road.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Advanced Collision Investigator and TFC Socks is on the investigation.