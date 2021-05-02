Woman hit by car, killed in Prince George's County, police say

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car early Friday morning in Prince George's County, police said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in 3100 block of Branch Avenue. Roads were blocked early Friday for the investigation. Some lanes remain closed.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The woman has not yet been identified. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.

