Man dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's County

LANHAM, Md. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Police are working to figure out what led up to the fatal crash.

The crash happened in the 7100 block of Good Luck Road. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the scene around 6 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Once on scene, officers discovered a man unresponsive in the street. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.