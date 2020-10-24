24-year-old man dead after Colesville motorcycle crash

Investigators say the motorcyclist collided with a Prius at the intersection of Norbeck Road and Llewellyn Manor Way Friday night.

COLESVILLE, Md. — A 24-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a motorcycle crash in the Colesville area of Montgomery County Friday night.

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police and fire and rescue personnel were called to Norbeck Road at Llewellyn Manor Way for the report of a serious collision involving a motorcycle. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night, police said.

Public Information Officer Rick Goodale, in a release Saturday, said the preliminary investigation showed a 2014 Yamaha FZ-09 motorcycle was traveling west on Norbeck Road approaching Llewellyn Manor Way. A 2007 Toyota Prius was traveling on Llewellyn Manor Way and attempting to cross Norbeck Road to enter Northwest Branch Recreational Park. The Prius and the motorcycle collided in the intersection for reasons that are still under investigation, according to Goodale.

The motorcyclist was identified as Christian Richardson of Rockville. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, Goodale said.

The driver of the Prius, identified as Tatiana Ogundeko, age 22, of Waldorf and a passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives en route to a serious collision involving a motorcycle on Norbeck Rd at Llewellyn Manor Way in Colesville area.



Watch for police direction in that area.



Initial call received at 8:20pm.



Updates posted as info is confirmed. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 24, 2020