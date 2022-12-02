x
Man dead in Temple Hills hit-and-run crash

Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle involved, described as a red Kia Optima.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from February 12, 2022.

Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Temple Hills. 

Maryland State Police troopers were called to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Branch Avenue (Route 5) at Interstate 495 around 1:45 a.m. Monday. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a man had been hit by a car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to troopers.

Investigators say the striking vehicle left the scene of the crash. That vehicle is described as a red Kia Optima. 

The northbound lanes of Branch Avenue were closed early Monday while the crash is investigated. Maryland State Police crash reconstruction investigators were called to the scene.

Police have not yet identified the man killed in the crash.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Maryland State Police's Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

