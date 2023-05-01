Additional vehicles may have left scene of fatal Germantown bike crash

The grieving family of David Glenn Jenkins II is demanding safety improvements on a section of Frederick Road where he died.

Example video title will go here for this video

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A heartbroken family in Germantown, Maryland is mourning the loss of 28-year-old cyclist David Glenn Jenkins II, as Montgomery County police say they’re now looking for additional vehicles that may have been involved in his death on a busy section of Frederick Road Wednesday evening.

“This is devastating,” cried Jenkins' sister Xavier Rogers at the family's home near the crash scene at the intersection of Frederick Road and Gunners Branch Road in Germantown. “People are in such a rush to get some places, speeding and not paying attention to what they do. The mistake impacts everybody else, not just the person that they harm or kill."

Jenkins was an artist and designer who also worked with his brother as a mover, his family said. He was also a lifelong lover of BMX cycling and rode frequently.

He was returning from a 7-Eleven when he was struck and killed Wednesday at about 10 p.m.

In a GoFundMe post his family called him "kind, humble and courageous."

Montgomery County Police reported that the driver of a 2005 Accura RSX that hit Jenkins stopped. But that detectives are investigating the possibility that other vehicles may have been involved with the collision. Anyone with information about the crash is asked by police to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.

Jenkins' family believes he may have been struck by another vehicle that tossed his body in the opposite direction.

Montgomery County data mapping shows 15 pedestrian accidents between Gaithersburg and Middlebrook Road and six fatal vehicle accidents since 2015.