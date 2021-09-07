1 man dead, 2 injured in 4-car crash on US-50 WB

Traffic was at a standstill Friday afternoon following the crash.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and two other people have been taken to the hospital after four cars crashed and two overturned on Rt. 50 westbound Friday afternoon, blocking all lanes and causing major delays shortly before the afternoon rush hour.

Prince George's County Fire/EMS crews arrived at Rt. 50 WB near Kenilworth Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. and found two overturned vehicles. Rescue crews said one person had been ejected from their car and another was trapped inside the car, with a total of four patients. The person trapped was extricated by the Rescue Squad.

PGFD said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, two others were transported for evaluation and a fourth person was evaluated at the scene by DC Fire & EMS.

More from Rt. 50WB near Kenilworth: 4th patient was evaluated on scene by @dcfireems. Lanes blocked. Expect long delays for police investigation. Avoid area. Stay tuned to local news for traffic updates. @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/fFKbHuEJIi — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 9, 2021

As of 1:30 p.m. all westbound lanes were blocked, causing long traffic backups. Police urged the public to avoid the area.

Here's what's closed currently:

All inbound lanes on Route-50 / New York Avenue just after BW Parkway

All southbound ramp lanes on Southbound BW Parkway toward westbound/Inbound lanes on Route-50 / New York Avenue

U.S. Park Police are handling the investigation into the crash, according to PGFD.