1 man dead, 2 injured in 4-car crash on US-50 WB

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and two other people have been taken to the hospital after four cars crashed and two overturned on Rt. 50 westbound Friday afternoon, blocking all lanes and causing major delays shortly before the afternoon rush hour.
Prince George's County Fire/EMS crews arrived at Rt. 50 WB near Kenilworth Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. and found two overturned vehicles. Rescue crews said one person had been ejected from their car and another was trapped inside the car, with a total of four patients. The person trapped was extricated by the Rescue Squad.
PGFD said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, two others were transported for evaluation and a fourth person was evaluated at the scene by DC Fire & EMS.
As of 1:30 p.m. all westbound lanes were blocked, causing long traffic backups. Police urged the public to avoid the area.
Here's what's closed currently:
- All inbound lanes on Route-50 / New York Avenue just after BW Parkway
- All southbound ramp lanes on Southbound BW Parkway toward westbound/Inbound lanes on Route-50 / New York Avenue
U.S. Park Police are handling the investigation into the crash, according to PGFD.
Earlier in the day, two cars also crashed on Rt. 50 EB about a mile before Rt. 197, sending one person to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.