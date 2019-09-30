MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have shut down a road on Route 108 following a car crash on Monday afternoon.

The road is closed from the Montgomery County line to Hall Shop Road, officials said.

Howard County Police are at the scene investigating the single-vehicle collision in the 13000 block.

At this time, it is unknown the number of fatalities as a result of the crash.

MDOT officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and to take alternate routes.

For updates on the roadway click here.

