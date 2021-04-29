63-year-old woman hit, killed by 19-year-old driver in Montgomery County

Claire E. Weissmeyer Grossmann was hit and killed by 19-year-old German Alexis Del Cid Mejia on Georgia Avenue.

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — A Silver Spring woman was hit and killed by a 19-year-old driver late Wednesday night in the Aspen Hill neighborhood, Montgomery County Police said.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Rippling Brook Drive around 11:02 p.m. The initial report was for a serious car crash involving a pedestrian. Police said a 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Georgia Avenue when the driver hit a woman trying to cross Georgia Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman killed was identified as 63-year-old Claire E. Weissmeyer Grossmann, of Silver Spring, Maryland. The driver, 19-year-old German Alexis Del Cid Mejia was not injured in the crash, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

As of April 21, there have been 66 crashes involving pedestrians in Montgomery County this year.