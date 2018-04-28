A Maryland family is calling for justice following the death of a loved one.

Montgomery County police officers found the body of Alice Dennis, 34, April 18, on the floor of her Silver Spring apartment.

Authorities believe her husband, Ruel Dempster, 30, murdered her following an argument.

Dempster has since fled the grasp of the police. He remains on the run.

RELATED: Man accused of murdering his wife in Silver Spring

Dennis' sister said she loved life.

"She always found a reason to enjoy the situation," Lacy Dennis said. "To enjoy the moment."

Lacy Dennis had many question for Dempster during her interview with WUSA9.

"You loved Alice," she asked. "So why would you do this and not be man enough to stand up and face the consequences?"

Family members plan to have a vigil for Dennis next week. On top of that, they are also collecting donations, via a GoFundMe page, to pay for Dennis' funeral.

© 2018 WUSA