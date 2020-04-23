KENSINGTON, Md. — A family has been displaced after a two-alarm house fire that happened overnight in Kensington, Md., Montgomery County officials said.

Fire crews were called around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to a two-story home in the 3800 block of Farragut Avenue for a two-alarm fire.

Arriving crews saw heavy fire coming from the home.

Investigators learned that the fire started on the rear deck of the home, officials said. Initially, a resident saw the fire and left the back door open while trying to alarm the other occupants in the home.

The flames to spread into the house and progress rapidly, officials said.

The residents in the home -- four adults, two children, and a dog -- were able to get out safely. One firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the fire, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be an improperly discarded smoking material.

The total amount of damage is estimated to be nearly $1 million.

