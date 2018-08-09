WOODBINE, Md.- A family is displaced after a gas explosion at their home in Howard County, Md., fire officials said.

Earlier photo from house fire in the 15000 block of Bushy Park Rd., Woodbine. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/09tUGqQ7nL — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) September 8, 2018

According to authorities, it happened in the 15000 block of Bushy Park Road in Woodbine around 11 p.m. Friday. Crews were alerted by the homeowner of a possible gas leak inside the house.

Shortly after they arrived, there was an explosion and additional fire and EMS crews were requested to assist with the fire.

Two adults, three children and the family dog got out of the house safely before the explosion.

The investigation is ongoing.

