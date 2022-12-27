Fallen tree causes house fire in Silver Spring

The fallen tree allegedly caused the transformer to blow. The people inside the home got out and noticed smoke coming from the basement minutes later.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three adults are displaced and several pets are missing after a house fire in Silver Spring Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Fire Department (MCFD), the fire started just before noon on Haw Lane after a family member saw a tree crash down onto Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) powerlines.

The fallen tree allegedly caused the transformer to blow. The people inside the home got out and noticed smoke coming from the basement minutes later.

MCFD says the fire vented out the basement window, igniting a propane/oil tank.

Three adults made it out of the home without being injured. Their pets, two dogs and a cat remain unaccounted for.

Officials say the damages are estimated to be around $260,000.

WATCH NEXT: Fairfax County home goes up in flames