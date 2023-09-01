17-year-old charged with bringing a loaded gun to school in Prince George's County

A Fairmont Heights High School student is being charged as an adult after being caught with drugs and a gun.

MARYLAND, USA — A high school student is under investigation after reportedly being caught with a loaded gun on school property.

Prince George’s County Police are investigating a 17-year-old student from Fairmont Heights High School after school security officers recovered a gun.

School Resource Officers were notified that the student had possession of illegal drugs. During a search, they reportedly discovered both a loaded gun and drugs. According to initial reports, the gun had a machine modification attached to it. This allows the gun to shoot multiple rounds without having to pull the trigger repeatedly.

The student is now facing a plethora of charges as an adult including dangerous weapons on school property (machine gun) - aggressive purpose, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

Back in July, WUSA9 reported a new initiative being implemented by the new Prince George’s County Superintendent, Millard House II, to prevent incidents like these from occurring. The new leader announced during the summer break that all high schools in Prince George’s County would be equipped with metal detectors by the beginning of this school year. The decision came after a 17-year-old in summer school was caught with a gun at Central High School and later charged by police.

House also said that in addition to the metal detectors, the clear backpack rule would now be enforced in middle and high schools across the county.

"These types of security enhancements are nationwide and they make sense and we are going to follow suit here to make sure we have the kind of safety we want to see," House said.

We spoke to a PGCPS spokesperson, Meghan Gebreselassie, who said the installation of the screening devices is being phased into all high schools and some middle schools. However, due to supply chain issues, the process had not been moving as quickly as they anticipated.

House stepped into the Prince George’s County leadership role in the middle of a county-wide school safety crisis. Earlier this month a student was killed outside of DuVal High School while trying to de-escalate a fight. Three teenagers were indicted in May, after attempting to kill another student on the school bus. In December 2022, a 16-year-old was shot at Suitland High School and Fairmont Heights High School made headlines last May because a student brought ghost gun parts to the school.

“As always, we will continue to exercise every means possible to ensure safe learning environments for students and staff and we ask the community to join us in this collective effort,” says Gebreselassie