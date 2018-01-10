MONROVIA, Md. -- A Fairfax County police officer has been arrested in connection with the death of a 6-month old girl.

Jason Colley, 38, of Monrovia, Md. turned himself in Monday morning to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center after an indictment was signed over the weekend by a Maryland judge.

Colley is being charged with child abuse in the first degree resulting in death, child abuse in the first degree resulting in severe physical injury and felony assault in the first degree.

The baby died on October 31 of last year. An investigation identified Colley as the suspect on April 20, 2018.

Colley was placed on administrative leave April 23 of this year. He has been an officer for 10 years and worked out of the Reston District Station most recently.

“The charges Colley faces are abhorrent. This afternoon I served Colley notice of separation from employment in accordance with Fairfax County Personnel Regulations and the Code of Virginia,” Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said.

Per Virginia Code 19.2-11.2, we are prohibited from providing information about juvenile victims. This law went into effect on July 1st of last year. It prohibits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of a crime.

