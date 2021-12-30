Explosion at CSX coal terminal rattles Baltimore buildings

Officials say a jammed conveyor built appears to have led to a coal dust explosion at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore residents for miles around a coal shipping terminal on the city’s south side reported a loud boom Thursday following an explosion at a storage silo.

The explosion occurred at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal around 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion.

On social media, Baltimore residents posted about having doors blown open and windows knocked ajar by the force of the explosion.

According to CBS-affiliate WJZ in Baltimore, the impact of the explosion blew windows out of nearby buildings and left piles of shattered glass on sidewalks.

WJZ reported the incident was believed to have been caused by a coal dust explosion due to a jammed conveyor belt. Arial photos of the site posted to social media showed significant damage to one side of a coal silo, which was left charred by the blast.

💥EXPLOSION💥

1900 blk Benhill Av 21226#CurtisBayIndustrialArea@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest have a 5 story coal silo that suffered an apparent explosion. Shockwave could be felt Citywide. #BCFDSOC Hazmat, Special Rescue Units & Fireboats on scene. STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA! pic.twitter.com/qNaTy5FPX1 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) December 30, 2021

Officers from the Baltimore Fire and Police departments, Office of Emergency Management and officials from CSX were on all scene investigating the explosion Thursday afternoon.