Explosion at CSX coal terminal rattles Baltimore buildings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore residents for miles around a coal shipping terminal on the city’s south side reported a loud boom Thursday following an explosion at a storage silo.
The explosion occurred at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal around 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion.
On social media, Baltimore residents posted about having doors blown open and windows knocked ajar by the force of the explosion.
According to CBS-affiliate WJZ in Baltimore, the impact of the explosion blew windows out of nearby buildings and left piles of shattered glass on sidewalks.
WJZ reported the incident was believed to have been caused by a coal dust explosion due to a jammed conveyor belt. Arial photos of the site posted to social media showed significant damage to one side of a coal silo, which was left charred by the blast.
Officers from the Baltimore Fire and Police departments, Office of Emergency Management and officials from CSX were on all scene investigating the explosion Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
