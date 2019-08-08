CHEVY CHASE, Md. — A portion of East West Highway will remain closed overnight Friday in both directions, causing significant delays, after a water main break.

The break happened during the Thursday afternoon rush hour near Jones Mill Road in the Chevy Chase area, officials said.

Traffic was backed up on Connecticut Avenue as well as a result of the delay during the Thursday afternoon rush hour and caused traffic issues Friday as well.

Friday night, Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) officials said to expect the road to remain closed until Saturday.

Officials said that motorists should expect delays as East-West Highway is closed between Beach Drive and Jones Mill Road. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes. Check the latest traffic conditions here.

The WSSC Facebook page said the break happened in a 16-inch pipe that has been in use since 1931.

About 20 people were without water Thursday night as a result of the break, WSSC officials said. The pipe was repaired and charged early Friday morning, and all affected customers now have their water service restored.

Extensive road damage remains, and crews do not have an estimate on when they will be able to reopen lanes.

This story has been updated with the latest estimates for reopening of the road.

