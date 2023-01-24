x
Maryland

Escaped inmate arrested in Prince George's County after days on the run

Jeremiah Ballard, 27, was taken back into custody Monday after escaping a minimum-security facility last Thursday.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An inmate who escaped from a minimum-security facility in Maryland is back behind bars after he was caught by authorities in Prince George's County on Monday.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Service recaptured a 27-year-old man who escaped from the Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville on Thursday.

Mark Vernarelli with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Jeremiah Ballard was nearing the end of a five-year sentence when he escaped from the facility in Carroll County. He was taken into custody at the Vista Gardens Shopping Center in Upper Marlboro Monday morning. 

Ballard, who was originally convicted on theft and assault charges, will face additional charges related to the escape, Vernarelli said. He was transported to a DPSCS facility Monday.

Officials report there were no injuries during Ballard's apprehension, which included a brief foot chase. 

