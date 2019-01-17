POTOMAC, Md. — A teacher at a Montgomery County, Md. middle school passed away in class on Thursday morning after school officials say she experienced a medical emergency.

English Teacher Deanna Perucci was teaching class at Herbert Hoover Middle School in Potomac, Md. when school officials say she experience some type of medical emergency. Ms. Perucci died as a result of that medical emergency.

School officials say support has been provided for students who were present in class during the medical emergency and a support team of counselors will be available at the school on Friday.

Herbert Hoover Middle School Principal Dr. YM Kim Principal released the following statement:

"Dear Hoover Families,

It is with great sadness that I share with you that Ms. Deanna Perucci, English teacher, passed away, today, January 17, 2019. Her passing was the result of a medical emergency that occurred while teaching students this morning.

For those of you who knew Ms. Perucci, we ask that you remember and celebrate her kindness and commitment to others, specifically to children. She was a wonderful teacher that loved teaching at Hoover and cared deeply for our students.

Each of us will react to Ms. Perucci’s death in our own way, and we need to be respectful of and supportive for each other. In regards to the students that were present this morning, we have already begun to provide support that will certainly be needed in the days and weeks to come. School counselors connected with each of these students providing different levels of support as needed. In addition, school administrators and counselors contacted family members of these students.

A support team of counselors will be joining our staff beginning tomorrow, January 18 to provide counseling and support. I have attached some resources to this message that may be helpful to you in conversations with your child.

I know you join me in extending your heartfelt sympathy to Ms. Perucci’s family and friends. Please do not hesitate to contact the school at 301-968-3740.

Respectfully,

Dr. YM Kim Principal"