Employee at high school in Prince George's County mistakenly sent sexually explicit photos to students

As for the employee, appropriate steps have been taken, the school said, but they did not elaborate on what those steps are.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An employee at a Prince George's County high school sent out a message with sexually explicit photos to the entire student body by accident, school officials said in a letter to families.

Families of students at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School, located in Upper Marlboro, received a letter Friday addressing the incident. The principal of the school, Taryn Washington, stated that an employee "inadvertently emailed a message that included sexually explicit photos to all students."

The letter continued by saying that immediate action was taken by school administrators to retract the message, which included the images, but many people saw the photos. The photos were also said to have been shared with others.

"I am asking that all students, as responsible online citizens, not share the photos by email, social media outlets or other avenues," Principal Washington said in the letter.

The school is also providing a mental health clinician and professional school counselors to provide direct support as needed to any student.