Hampstead, Md. -- Emergency work Monday to remove the flood-damaged Cascade Lake dam has drawn down the water level by at least eight feet and reduced the danger of a catastrophic release of water.

Even so, officials in Carroll County Maryland are still asking residents of about 13 properties that could be affected by an uncontrolled release of water, to be prepared to leave in a hurry if the situation changes, according to the Carroll County Maryland Sheriff's Department.

Two nearby roads have been closed as a precaution.

The popular privately owned Cascade Lake recreation area is now closed indefinitely, according to a Google post by park owners.

The dam, holding back the popular six-acre lake, was badly damaged by another round of heavy rain over the weekend.

Maryland Department of Environment officials, who regulate dam safety, declared the emergency situation.

At least 10-inches of rain has fallen in the Hampstead area in the past few days, according to National Weather Service estimates based on radar data.

Cascade Lake has been an attraction in the area since the 1930's. The private park offers swimming, picnicking and activities for summer camp groups.

© 2018 WUSA