ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- Getting people pumped up used to be Shelley Sharkey’s life work and passion.

She owned Missfit Fitness Studio in Ellicott City until floodwaters swept through her building. She is among dozens of Ellicott City business owners who are still suffering from flooding on Memorial Day.

“It was awful. It was one of the worst days of my life.” Said Sharkey.

Sharkey said their building is still damaged, and there isn’t another building with adequate floor space to start over.

RELATED: Ellicott City victims get some help, but fear more is needed

What makes it even worse is that many of these same businesses had just built back after flooding two years ago.

Maureen Sweeny Smith, Executive Director of Ellicott City Partnership, said the community managed to raise more than $1.8 million dollars to help area businesses rebuild after 2016.

But now, many owners don’t have the heart to rebuild a second time.

“It was tough, it really was, and many people can’t come back. We have about twenty merchants who can’t come back. But for those who want to come back they’re determined.”

And the community is stepping up again. More than 800 people came out to take part in the 3rd annual Ellicott City Strong 5K race on Saturday morning.

The event was organized by local Cub Scouts. The race raised more than 40 thousand dollars.

Still, there’s plenty more fundraising needed. Sweeny Smith said they’ve raised about 800 thousand so far, less than half of their goal.

Those who wish to donate can do it here.

Right now about half of Ellicott City’s downtown is open for business again. It’s hoped the rest will be up and running again by Thanksgiving.

© 2018 WUSA