BOYDS, Md. -- An 83-year-old woman died on Sunday after she was struck by her own vehicle in a church parking lot.

Police say that Olney resident Kathleen Virginia Howard was at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church at 19620 White Ground Road Sunday morning just before 9 a.m.

As she left her vehicle, police say it rolled backward and struck her. She later died of her injuries at the hospital.

Police are now trying to determine where Howard was in relation to the vehicle when she was hit.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 249-773-6620.

