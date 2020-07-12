Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in death of Frederick County couple, family members say

William L. Moore was the former president of the Frederick County Teacher's Association and his wife was a Girl Scout organizer.

SABILLASVILLE, Md. — Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected as the cause of death of a beloved retired Frederick County Maryland educator and his wife of more than 50 years, according to the couple's family.

Eighty-year-old William L. Moore and his 77-year-old wife Judith were found by a family member unresponsive in their home on Harbaugh Valley Road in Sabillasville Friday, according to Shannon Moore, the couple's daughter.

Elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected by first responders in the upper level of the home, according to Shannon Moore.

The couple's death remains under investigation, according to the Frederick County's Sherriff's Department, which has not publicly confirmed the information provided by the Moore family.

"There are no signs of any criminal act," according to a written statement from the Sherriff's Department.



The couple had been married more than 50 years according to Shannon Moore. She said her parents lived independently in their home in a scenic, mountainous section of the county near the Pennsylvania border.

William Moore was a teacher who became the president of the Frederick County Teacher's Association during his career, according to Missy Dirks, the current president of the organization. He was responsible for negotiating some of the early benefit and retirement contracts for teachers in the county, according to his daughter.

He was one of 10 children raised on a dairy farm in Feagaville, Frederick County, his family said. William met his wife Judith while she was a student at Hood College, according to the family. Judith Moore was a well-known Girl Scout organizer and leader in Frederick County.

The couple was preparing to put their home on the market and downsize as they grew older, according to their daughter.

"Please, please, everyone needs to have a working carbon monoxide detector in their homes, especially at this time of year when it gets cold," Shannon Moore said.