CHEVY CHASE, Md. — East West Highway will remain closed through the Friday morning commute after a water main break Thursday afternoon in the Chevy Chase area.

The break happened during the afternoon rush hour near Jones Bridge road.

Traffic was backed up on Connecticut Avenue as well as a result of the delay during Thursday rush hour.

Thursday night, WSSC officials said about 20 people were without water as a result of the break. They said hopefully the water would come back on about midnight, but crews were still working on repairing the pipe. They estimated the repairs will mean the road will stay closed through the morning commute.

This story has been updated to reflect the road staying closed into Friday.

